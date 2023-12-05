NJ man dead after being hit on I-95 in Connecticut: police

A New Jersey man has died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

State police identified the man as 55-year-old Alexis Vincente, of Union City, New Jersey,

They said the truck he was driving was stopped in the triangular area of I-95 South, near the exit 46 off-ramp, and he was outside his vehicle when a tractor-trailer hit him just after 5:30 a.m.

Troopers at the scene gave medical care to Vincente and he was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he died, according to state police.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Anyone who saw the crash or has video or information is asked to call Trooper Farrow at 203-696-2500 or email rahiem.farrow@ct.gov.