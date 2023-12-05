New Haven

NJ man dead after being hit on I-95 in Connecticut: police

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Jersey man has died after he was hit by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in New Haven on Tuesday morning.

State police identified the man as 55-year-old Alexis Vincente, of Union City, New Jersey,

They said the truck he was driving was stopped in the triangular area of I-95 South, near the exit 46 off-ramp, and he was outside his vehicle when a tractor-trailer hit him just after 5:30 a.m.

Troopers at the scene gave medical care to Vincente and he was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he died, according to state police.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Anyone who saw the crash or has video or information is asked to call Trooper Farrow at 203-696-2500 or email rahiem.farrow@ct.gov.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us