A wildlife rehabilitation center in Killingworth, Connecticut, shared some advice on social media on Monday: "birds don't let other birds fly drunk."

Watertown Animal Control picked up two black vultures who were in bad shape over the weekend. When they got to A Place Called Hope rehab center in Killingworth, they appeared to be dying.

After a slew of tests, staff discovered that the birds were not sick, but drunk.

The vultures had gone dumpster diving and found something fermented enough to get themselves severely intoxicated.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Their dumpster dive-bar jaunt left them unable to fly, balance or stand.

The staff gave them fluids and a good night's rest and released them after a big breakfast.

Besides a possible hangover, the birds were fine in the end. But APCH staff reminded people to be careful about how their trash could impact wildlife.

"Enjoy and remember, your cocktail fruit that ends up in a dumpster can end up intoxicating wildlife if the dumpster is not kept closed," APCH posted on Facebook.

The newly sober "dynamic duo" rejoined their colony on Monday.

"Drunk vultures are not easy patients, just sayin,'" APCH wrote.