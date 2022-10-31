The TODAY Show hosts ushered in Halloween by revealing their highly anticipated costumes on-air Monday morning.

The show hosts paid homage to iconic (and trending) singers, actors, athletes, and performers in Sin City.

“This year, we're paying tribute to Las Vegas — the ultimate playground for 24/7 entertainment, dining and high stakes gambling,” the NBC morning show said in an Instagram post.

Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb soared as Cirque de Soleil performers, while Jenna Bush took center stage as Celine Dion. Craig Melvin donned boxing gloves as he portrayed Muhammad Ali, and Al Roker grabbed the microphone to channel his inner Sammy Davis Jr.

You can’t tribute Las Vegas without Elvis Presley, showgirls and weddings, right?

Peter Alexander and Kristen Welker got hitched as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, while Carson Daly and Dylan Dreyer dressed up as magician David Copperfield and his assistant. Willie Geist paid homage to the King of Rock and Roll in a white Elvis-inspired suit, complete with a caped jacket, rhinestones and bell bottoms.

Sheinelle Jones showed off her impressive dancing skills as she tapped across the stage in a sparkling Las Vegas show girl outfit.

See more of the TODAY Show's 2022 Halloween Extravaganza here.