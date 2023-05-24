Today Marks 4 Years Since Jennifer Dulos Disappeared in Conn.

Four years ago, New Canaan mother of five Jennifer Dulos disappeared after dropping her kids off at school. She was reported missing and is presumed dead, but the investigation is ongoing.

While there has been no sign of Jennifer, her estranged husband Fotis Dulos was charged with murder, commission of a felony murder, kidnapping, hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintained his innocence.

Fotis died by suicide in 2020 before he could stand trial. A note that was found with Fotis on the day of his suicide attempt stated he had nothing to do with his estranged wife's disappearance.

After his death, a judge agreed to nolle the murder charges against Fotis after the state asked the case to be dropped because the defendant was dead.

Fotis Dulos’ former girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was charged tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution. She pleaded not guilty.

She was later also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and pleaded not guilty.

Kent Mawhinney, who was a friend of and attorney for Fotis Dulos, was also charged with conspiracy to commit murder. He pleaded not guilty.

COVID-19 caused delays for the trials, but the cases for Troconis and Mawhinney are still ongoing. Troconis is due back in court on May 26 for the pre-trial and Mawhinney is on the trial list to be scheduled.

Both have denied having anything to do with Jennifer's disappearance.

Jennifer's five children, who were between the ages of 8 and 13 when she disappeared, now live with their grandmother in New York.

Jennifer's Law

In 2021, Jennifer's Law was passed in Connecticut, expanding the definition of domestic violence to include coercive control.

This means that threatening, humiliating, or intimidating acts that harm a person and deprive them of their freedom will now be considered domestic violence, according to officials.

The bill, SB 1091, establishes a new program to provide legal representation for domestic violence victims who file restraining orders.

Victims of domestic violence can now testify remotely in court proceedings for matters such as restraining orders, protective orders or standard criminal protective orders.