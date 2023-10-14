Thousands participate in 30th annual Hartford Marathon in Conn.

It was a big day in the Capitol City on Saturday as tens of thousands of people came out for the 30th annual Hartford Marathon.

Those who ran the 5K, half marathon and full marathon were quick to hit the buzzer at the finish line.

Bill Galpin, of Litchfield, said he has been running for many years, but this was his first time doing the Hartford Marathon.

He tackled 13.1 miles and had his family supporting him every step of the way.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"My kids…this is their first time getting to see me run in a race, and to have them at an atmosphere like this, this big is going to be really cool," said Galpin.

Organizers say roughly 8,500 signed up for the race. Among them were people who have completed marathons in every state.

That was true for Scott Klein, who chose to run the 50th race in Connecticut. He ran the full 26.2 miles.

“We saved this for last. So after today, it's been 10 years of running a lot of miles. Relieved that it's coming to an end but really happy," said Klein.

The Hartford Marathon is also a good cause. The event supports several charities, including Connecticut Children’s and Achilles Connecticut.

Eversource has been a proud sponsor of Hartford Marathon and organizers say they've raised nearly $9 million over the years.

Governor Ned Lamont was also there in support. He said he is proud to keep this tradition going in the Capitol City, especially as it celebrates its 30th year.

"I love each and every one of these runners, pushing themselves to max and believing themselves, and I love what it means to this city, believing in this city," said Gov. Lamont.