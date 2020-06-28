Thousands Gather Near Denver to Demand Justice for Elijah McClain

Thousands of demonstrators gathered outside an Aurora, Colorado, municipal building Saturday demanding systemic change and justice in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died last year after police applied a chokehold.

Saturday's demonstrations organized by the Denver chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation began with a march and rally followed by a youth-led protest and a violin vigil, the Denver Post reported.

One protester, Franklin Williams, 25, said he attended to show support and to make sure the fervor continues beyond Saturday.

"This shouldn’t be a moment," Williams said. "This should be a movement."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com