Caught on camera: Pennsylvania Taco Bell manager saves choking baby

By Emily Rose Grassi

A Taco Bell manager in Pennsylvania is being hailed a hero for helping a baby who had stopped breathing.

This all happened on Saturday in Richboro, Pennsylvania.

Surveillance video shows a woman in the drive-thru holding her baby before she jumps and screams for help.

The manager of a Taco Bell in Pennsylvania is being hailed as a hero after she saved a baby who was choking.

The restaurant's manager comes running from the side door.

She helped the mother perform CPR while another worker called 911.

The manager says she knew what to do because something similar happened to her daughter when she was little.

She said that she is not a hero, but just happened to be in the right place to help out a fellow mother.

