Armed Robbery Suspect Killed After Stealing Police Cruiser, 2 Standoffs in Mass.

An armed robbery suspect who barricaded himself inside a Rockland, Massachusetts, police cruiser Friday morning was fatally shot at the end of a standoff, officials said. He appeared to be exiting the vehicle with a police rifle.

Over about three hours, the man robbed a 7-Eleven, evaded an officer who'd cornered him on foot, stole an officer's police cruiser, led a chase through several towns south of Boston and engaged in standoffs with police twice, officials said. The suspected robber has yet to be identified, but police in Rockland, where the incident began, said he had a criminal record.

Officers tried negotiating with the man while he was barricaded inside the vehicle, a Massachusetts State Police official said. But Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrisey said that he obtained a police rifle from inside the stolen Rockland cruiser and was holding it when he got out of the vehicle during the second standoff in Quincy.

"The police did become aware that he had gained possession of a patrol rifle. That was quite evident to them during the negotiations and when he attempted to exit the vehicle, he had the weapon in hand," Morrisey said.

The alleged robber, a 36-year-old man, was given first aid after being shot and rushed to Boston Medical Center, but he was pronounced dead about 10:15 a.m., Morrisey said.

The investigation into the hourslong incident is in its early stages, Morrisey stressed at a news conference, and he didn't share the man's identity, how he was able to steal a police cruiser or whether he pointed the rifle at officers as he began to exit the vehicle.

Rockland Police Chief John Llewellyn didn't identify the man, but said he had a criminal record: "There was a rather famous incident not that long ago. He does have an extensive criminal record. He's done time in jail."

The suspected robber tried to get into at least two people's homes before police spotted him, according to 911 calls to Rockland police, then an officer spotted him and cornered him on foot, Llewellyn said. Held at gunpoint, the man defied orders to surrender, challenged the officer to shoot him and then ran around a house -- where he found an officer's unlocked police cruiser.

Over the course of the next roughly three hours, he was able to work a semiautomatic rifle free from a secure mount.

"He was able to bend the metal brackets and work that rifle out because he had so much time," Llewellyn said.

The incident began about 7 a.m. Friday, when the alleged robber, armed with what was believed to be a handgun, stole cash from a Rockland 7-Eleven, according to Morrisey. He managed to get into the cruiser, striking a number of other police cruisers on Route 18, but was stopped on the Burgin Parkway, where the vehicle was surrounded by police from multiple agencies.

The stolen cruiser was stopped right off the ramp at Burgin Parkway near the Home Depot but sped off shortly after 8 a.m.

The stolen cruiser was stopped right off a ramp near a Home Depot but sped off about an hour later down the Parkway. Police used tire-deflation devices to bring the SUV to a stop by a BJ's Wholesale Club gas station, and armored vehicles pinned it in place.

Customers at the gas station were told to run by police, and some saw the incident unfold up close.

"Panic, pure panic," one witness told NBC10 Boston. "My heart was pounding. I'm still shaking just imagining it."

Witness Jason Dove told NBC10 Boston the front of the stolen cruiser was damaged.

"The whole front of it was gone, completely smashed up, you know it wasn’t going to make it too far," he said. Authorities "just T-boned him and that was it. ... He couldn’t go anywhere at this point."

While there are no details yet on how it began, the incident left at least one neighbor rattled.

"I’m a little nervous to be quite nervous with you," said Mark Perkins, who lives in the area. "I’m a little shaky."

The Route 3 northbound/southbound Exit 42 ramps to Burgin Parkway and Quincy Center were also closed due to temporary police activity.