Submarine goes missing on expedition to Titanic wreckage

A search is underway for a missing submersible used to take tourists and experts to the Titanic wreckage.

The submarine went out on Sunday to explore the Titanic wreck and went missing in the North Atlantic. The U.S Coast Guard confirmed to NBC Boston that the vessel disappeared on Sunday and that it has launched a search.

OceanGate Expeditions, the company that runs the expeditions, confirmed it is working with government agencies as part of the rescue.

“Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families,” the company said. “We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.”

OceanGate Expeditions did not say how many people were aboard the submersible or if any of them were tourists. The company also said earlier this month that it is using Starlink, a satellite company, to provide the necessary communications for its 2023 Titanic Expedition.

The wreck of the Titanic is around 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and at a depth of around 12,500 feet.

