A New Jersey State Trooper died during training, state police and Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday night.

Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea served with the New Jersey State Police for over eight years and was a member of the 156th State Police Class.

Trooper Bethea died during training at the New Jersey State Police headquarters in Ewing, Mercer County. He was training for the TEAMS Unit, officials said.

"His commitment and passion for serving the citizens of New Jersey exemplified Honor, Duty, and Fidelity," state police said in a news release. "Please keep Trooper Bethea and his family in your prayers."

The TEAMS unit is "a full time emergency response unit prepared to handle extra ordinary police emergencies," according to the New Jersey State Police website. "Members are selected based on written resume, physical agility test, background investigation, oral interview, and the successful completion of the physically and mentally demanding underwater recovery course."

"This evening our hearts are heavy as we mourn the devastating loss of Trooper II Marcellus E. Bethea, a dedicated member of New Jersey State Police Troop D who was training to join the elite TEAMS Unit,” Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement.

“We owe Trooper Bethea our deepest gratitude and can honor his memory by living our lives with his same reverence for Honor, Duty, and Fidelity,” Platkin said.

“Trooper Bethea showed a passion and spark for service from a young age, participating in New Jersey State Police Trooper Youth Week while a student at Burlington Regional High School, and later graduating from the State Police Academy as part of the 156th class. He embodied Honor, Duty, and Fidelity in its highest form every day and in everything he did,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement.

Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the passing of New Jersey State Trooper Marcellus Bethea, who died during training at NJSP Headquarters in Ewing.



Officials did not immediately say how Bethea died.

An investigation into Trooper Bethea’s death was underway, Murphy said.

State police said details regarding his viewing and funeral arrangement would be forthcoming.

Correction May 6, 2024,6:04 a.m.: This story has been updated to reflect that Bethea died while training in Mercer County.

