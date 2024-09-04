Quinnipiac University

Quinnipiac University student center evacuated after report of pipe bomb

The student center at Quinnipiac University has been evacuated due to a reported pipe bomb on campus.

University officials told NBC Connecticut that Carl Hanson Student Center has been evacuated and people are being asked to steer clear of the area.

In a message to students, the university said Hamden police and public safety are conducting an investigation in the area.

Officials later said that the regional bomb squad is heading to campus for reports of a pipe bomb.

An NBC Connecticut crew is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.

