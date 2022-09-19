Steer Clear of ‘Frontover' Incidents: Thousands of Injuries Caused by Forward-Moving Vehicles

They’re crashes that can happen in your very own driveway.

Drivers running over kids at low speeds because they just can’t see them.

As the vehicles we drive have become bigger, so have our blind zones.

Because of an NBC Responds investigation, a U.S. senator says he’s taking action to reduce these so-called “frontover” incidents, which sometimes lead to death.

This summer a chilling demonstration by our sister station in Washington, DC found blind spots with SUVs could be up to 16 feet.

See that demonstration here.

Because of the response from this NBC Responds investigation and the subsequent push from Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has released new data.

It shows that from 2016 to 2020 more than 71-thousand people were hurt by forward-moving vehicles and almost 2-thousand died.

In 2020 alone, more than 500 people were killed.

Sen. Blumenthal says this data reinforces that he’ll introduce a mandate for technology to help prevent these frontover crashes, similar to what was enacted for rear view visibility.

Meantime, for parents, loved ones, friends, and even drivers who have 360-degree cameras in their vehicles, experts say always walk around the entire car before driving it.