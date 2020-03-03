State to Argue to Drop Murder Case Against Fotis Dulos

A judge will hear arguments from the state on Tuesday as to why the murder case against Fotis Dulos should be dropped after his death. Dulos died after a suicide attempt in January.

The Chief State's Attorney Richard Colangelo is planning to ask the judge to dismiss the case since he is no longer alive to stand trial.

Dulos was accused of murdering his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, the New Canaan mother of his five children who disappeared in May.

He pled not guilty to the charges against him including murder, commission of felony murder, kidnapping in the first-degree, hindering prosecution in the first degree and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in connection with Jennifer's disappearance. Jennifer still has not been found.

Despite the state's attorney's wish, Dulos' attorney Norm Pattis said he still wants to prove his client's innocence and vowed to continue the fight to tell his side of the story.

"What you hear will be of interest to you and it may change your perspective. Respect for a dead man deserves and requires as much," Pattis said.

"I don't know if the judge will even entertain him once I enter a nolle because there's really no case," said Colangelo.

Colangelo said there's never a happy ending in a case like this. He added that it's important to keep in mind the five Dulos children wrapped up in it all.

Colangelo also said he recently met with Dulos' sister to answer questions on the case.

He said he's now working on getting new paperwork including police reports, lab reports and photographs to the attorneys for Michelle Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, who are still charged as co-conspirators in the case. They both have pleaded not guilty to charges.

Arguments to dismiss or continue Dulos' case after his death will be heard in a Stamford court room at 10 a.m.