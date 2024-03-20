Police arrest man accused of hitting and killing 74-year-old Stamford woman

Stamford police have arrested a man who is accused of hitting a 74-year-old woman, killing her, in November and leaving the scene of the crash.

Marie Jean-Charles, of Stamford, was crossing West Main Street, near Alvord Lane, around 6:13 a.m. on Nov. 21 when a driver believed to be going at a high rate of speed hit her, police said. She died at the scene.

Police said several people called them and helped them identify the year, make and model of vehicle they were looking for and that helped them find a suspect vehicle the afternoon of the crash -- and ultimately the suspect.

The 58-year-old Cos Cob resident who was suspected in the crash denied hitting a pedestrian, police said.

The state forensic laboratory analyzed evidence from the vehicle police seized and authorities received the results during the week of March 8.

A warrant was then issued, charging the suspect with misconduct with a motor vehicle and felony evading responsibility. Bond was set at $750,000.

The suspect surrendered himself to the Stamford Police Department on Wednesday and he is being held until he is arraigned on Thursday.