Stamford Diner in Conn. to be on ‘Diners, Drive-ins and Dives'

Stamford Diner in Stamford is going to be on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" on Friday.

The episode is called “Tasty Time Travel” and calls Stamford Diner “a retro joint is dishing out diner classics like matzo ball soup and a taste of Thanksgiving.” The website highlights Stamford Diner’s recipe for Matzo Ball Soup.

The episode will also feature an old schoolhouse in Camp Dennison, Ohio that serves comfort food and a church that is now a restaurant in Redmond, Oregon.

Other Connecticut restaurants that have been featured on DDD include Super Duper Weenie in Fairfield, Wilson’s Holy Smoke BBQ in Fairfield, O'Rourke's Diner in Middletown, Merritt Canteen in Bridgeport, Black Duck Café in Westport and Corey's Catsup and Mustard in Manchester.