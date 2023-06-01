Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Experiences Widespread Delays Amid Technical Issue

More than 90% of Spirit Airlines’ flights were delayed on Thursday

By Max Molski

Spirit Airlines experienced a technical issue that led to the delay of more than 90% of its flights on Thursday.

The company said in a tweet at 8:43 a.m. ET Thursday morning that the issue affected Spirit.com, the Spirit Airlines app and its airport kiosks and made them unavailable.

Spirit followed that with an update at 10:33 a.m. ET saying that its app was still not available.

The company announced at 12:07 p.m. ET that it had resolved the “network issue between third party services.”

“We apologize for any delays and inconvenience, and we’re now working our way back to normal operations,” Spirit said.

On top of delays, 4.7% of Spirit flights Thursday were canceled according to flight-tracking site Pulse by Anuvu.

Spirit recommended that travelers check their flight statuses and arrive at airports early to combat long lines.

Along with Spirit, Air Canada experienced its own technical issues for the second time in less than a week. The airline saw more than 30% of its flights delayed, citing “a temporary technical issue with its communicator system.”

