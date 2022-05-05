Silver Alert Issued for Missing 2-Year-Old Connecticut Boy

A 2-year-old boy from Bridgeport is missing and police have issued a Silver Alert for him.

Winter Nation was last seen on April 27, according to the Silver Alert.

He has black hair and brown eyes and weighs around 25 pounds.

Police said he is two and a half feet tall.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bridgeport Police said they are actively investigating and have requested the assistance of the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-576-7671.

No information was available on the circumstances of the case.

Criteria for a Silver Alert:

According to Connecticut state police, the criteria for a Silver Alert include:

Person is under 18

Person is 65 or older

Person is 18 or older and has a mental impairment

Criteria for an Amber Alert:

According to Connecticut state police, the criteria for an Amber Alert include: