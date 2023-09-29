Fairfield

Several Sacred Heart University students injured in crash in Fairfield, Conn.

Police said six people have critical injuries,

Fairfield police sign
NBC Connecticut

Several Sacred Heart University students were injured in a two-car crash in Fairfield early Friday morning,

Police said six people were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Five of the people involved in the crash are Sacred Heart University students, according to the university.  

Police said the crash happened on Jefferson Street around 12:04 a.m.

The Sacred Heart University students who were injured in the crash were taken to St Vincent's and Bridgeport hospitals, according to the university.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

“The safety of our students is always our number one priority. We are in communication with local authorities and have no further information at this time,” the university said in a statement.

Police are investigating the crash.

This article tagged under:

Fairfield
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us