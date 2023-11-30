Republican Party

Sen. Rand Paul performed Heimlich maneuver on choking Sen. Joni Ernst during GOP lunch

Senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help Ernst

By The Associated Press

Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, was choking on food during a luncheon Thursday when fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The incident occurred during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol. Shortly after, Ernst posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to thank Paul.

Ernst joked that she was choking on “woke policies.”

She was seen walking in the Capitol after the incident, and senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help her. The Kentucky senator formerly worked as an eye doctor.

“It's a good thing he did,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. “God bless Rand Paul.”

