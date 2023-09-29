Dianne Feinstein's life in photos

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the longest-serving U.S. senator from California, died at the age of 90.
Feinstein,
a San Francisco native, graduated from Stanford University before she started her decades-long political career. She became the first woman to serve as the president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, then served as San Francisco's mayor for two terms.
Following a failed run for California governor, Feinstein successfully ran for U.S. senate, becoming the first female U.S. senator from California in 1992. She stayed on the job for over three decades,
becoming the longest-serving woman on the U.S. senate as well as the oldest sitting senator before her death.
Dianne Goldman at a high school dance, San Francisco, California, April 23, 1950.
Dianne Goldman, pictured as a high schooler, is seen with San Francisco mayor Elmer Robinson, San Francisco, California, March 24, 1950. She would go on to become mayor herself before moving on to the U.S. senate.
Dianne Feinstein, the incoming President of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, recieves the gavel from John Ertola after being sworn in, Jan. 8, 1970.
American politician Dianne Feinstein, the first female president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, California, Sept. 28, 1971.
Supervisor Dianne Feinstein running for Mayor, Oct. 6, 1971. She would go on to serve two terms before moving on to the U.S. senate.
San Francisco mayoral candidate Dianne Feinstein, right, campaign in San Francisco, California, Oct. 21, 1971, with her husband Dr. Bertram Feinstein at left. Although unsuccessful on this occasion, Feinstein would later serve as mayor of San Francisco, from 1978 to 1988.
Dianne Feinstein celebrates in her office after she was elected mayor of San Francisco, at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco, California, circa 1978.
Dianne Feinstein, president of the Board of Supervisors, holds a press conference following the killing of Mayor George Moscone and supervisor Harvey milk. Feinstein, who is Moscone’s designated successor, was in her office a few feet away from the shootings. “I heard shots. I heard three,” Feinstein said. At right is Supervisor Carol Ruth Silver.
San Francisco mayor Dianne Feinstein accepts $1 million from Atari Corp. to the “Save the Cable Cars” fund. She is widely credited for saving the city’s cable cars during her terms as mayor.
Mayor Dianne Feinstein’s last day in office, Jan. 8, 1988.
San Francisco Mayor and Dem. gubernatorial hopeful Dianne Feinstein speaks at podium during a campaign stop at Biltmore Hotel, 1990. She would win the Democratic nomination, making her the first female major-party nominee in California's history, but ultimately lose the race to Republican Pete Wilson.
Dianne Feinstein announces her bid for the U.S. Senate seat held by John Seymour, March 4, 1992, at Delancy Street building.
Mayor Dianne Feinstein of San Francisco addresses the Democratic National Convention.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and other female members join together at the House Triangle at a press conference to discuss assault weapon legislation on May 12, 1994.
President Bill Clinton and Senator Dianne Feinstein greet crowds gathered at the former Norton Air Force Base now called San Bernardino International Airport during a brief appearance by the president, May 20, 1994, in San Bernardino, California.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) speaks with reporters outside the U.S. Senate on Jan. 21, 1999, during the sixth day of impeachment trial proceedings against President Bill Clinton.
FBI Director Robert Mueller, left, greets Senators Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), both members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, June 6, 2002, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) picks up a Chinese-made AK-47 assault rifle during a news conference to urge Congress to extend to the Assault Weapons Ban, Aug. 21, 2003, in Los Angeles, California. Feinstein was a vocal gun-control advocate, often pushing for stricter gun control measures.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, left, and California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at a Proposition 57 and 58 Endorsement event in Santa Monica, California, Feb. 19, 2004. Schwarzenegger and Feinstein called on voters to vote Yes on the two budget propositions, the first of which will allow the state to issue a a 15 billion USD bailout bond and the second of which will require politicians to balance the budget every year henceforth.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) officially nominates Senator John F. Kerry for the U.S. presidency during the third session of the Democratic National Convention in Boston, Massachusetts, July 28, 2004.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) holds up the new daily limit of cold medicine allowed for purchase during a news conference with Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn., right) and Sen. James Talent (R-Mo., left), Dec. 14, 2005, in Washington, D.C.
Ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) arrives for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing concerning firearm accessory regulation and enforcing federal and state reporting to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) on Capitol Hill, Dec. 6, 2017, in Washington, D.C.