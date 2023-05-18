Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Suffered Previously Undisclosed Complications From Shingles

Feinstein, when she made brief appearances in the Capitol this week, appeared to have facial paralysis on the left side of her face, a side effect of Ramsay Hunt syndrome

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., experienced more complications than were publicly disclosed from a recent case of shingles that left her absent from Washington for nearly three months.

Feinstein, 89, had also suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurred when shingles spread to her head and neck, and a case of encephalitis, which is swelling of the brain, a person familiar with her situation confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

Her previously undisclosed complications were first reported by The New York Times.

Feinstein, when she made brief appearances in the Capitol this week, appeared to have facial paralysis on the left side of her face, a side effect of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Congress May 9

Dianne Feinstein Returning to Senate After Nearly 3-Month Absence

Congress Apr 18

Senate Republicans Block Democrats' Request to Replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Judiciary Panel

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Dianne Feinstein
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us