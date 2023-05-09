Congress

Dianne Feinstein Returning to Senate After Nearly 3-Month Absence

Feinstein, 89, has been away for nearly three months due to health-related issues

By Max Molski

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is returning to Congress after nearly three months away, her spokesperson, Adam Russell, said.

Feinstein has been recovering from shingles. At 89 years old, she is the oldest member of the Senate.

Feinstein's last Senate vote came on Feb. 16. She missed a total of 91 floor votes during her absence, according to an NBC News tally, and is expected to make her next one on Wednesday.

Congress Apr 18

Senate Republicans Block Democrats' Request to Replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Judiciary Panel

Dianne Feinstein Apr 12

Sen. Dianne Feinstein Faces First Calls to Resign From Members of Congress

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Feinstein's absence made it difficult for Democrats to confirm some of President Joe Biden's nominees. On the Judiciary Committee, a 11-10 advantage for Democrats became a 10-10 split with Republicans, halting attempts to confirm certain judges.

Democrats attempted to temporarily move Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., into Feinstein's place on the Judiciary Committee, but Republicans kept that from taking shape. There were also calls for her to resign so California Gov. Gavin Newsom could name a Democratic replacement.

Feinstein said in a statement last month that her absence did not create a "slowdown."

"I’m confident that when I return to the Senate, we will be able to move the remaining qualified nominees out of committee quickly and to the Senate floor for a vote," she said.

Feinstein announced in February that she won't run for reelection in 2024. Her current term ends in early 2025.

This article tagged under:

CongresspoliticsDemocratic PartyDianne Feinstein
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us