Ukraine

Sean Penn in Ukraine to Work on Documentary of Russian Invasion

He was also there in late November to work on the project. Photographs at the time showed him visiting the frontlines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Donetsk region

Sean Penn speaking onstage at the Cinema For Peace event benefitting J/P Haitian Relief Organization in Los Angeles, Calif
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Filmmaker and actor Sean Penn is in Ukraine to continue work on a documentary about the ongoing Russian assault.

The Office of the President wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that Penn attended press briefings, met with Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and spoke to journalists and military personnel about the Russian invasion.

“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack,” the president’s office wrote on Facebook. “The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”

He was also there in late November to work on the project, which is being produced by VICE Studios. Photographs at the time showed him visiting the frontlines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the Donetsk region.

The Oscar-winner has been involved in numerous international humanitarian and anti-war efforts over the years and founded the nonprofit disaster relief organization CORE in response to the 2010 earthquakes in Haiti, chronicled in the documentary “Citizen Penn.”

A representative for Penn did not immediately respond to request for comment. VICE Studios had no immediate comment.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UkraineSean Penn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us