Feds raid Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' properties in Los Angeles, Miami

Authorities were conducting a raid inside a multi-million dollar home belonging to rapper and record producer Sean "Diddy" Combs in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of West LA Monday afternoon.

Federal investigators with the Department of Homeland Security executed search warrants at the LA mansion as well as a Miami property belonging to Combs, sources told NBC news.

The raid may be linked to a possible sex traffic investigation, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News. The source added three Jane Does and one John Doe have been interviewed by the Southern District of New York in relation to sex trafficking, sexual assault, the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms related Combs.

The source also said another three Jane Does have interviews scheduled.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Newschopper4 was overhead as officials with protective gear and weapons were surrounding the property. Some of them were wearing jackets that noted they were from the Department of Homeland Security.

Aerial image from NBC Miami showed federal authorities were surrounding Combs' Florida property at the same time as the raid in Holmby Hills.

Video from Miami Los Angeles also showed federal authorities were present at the Florida property at the same time as authorities were raiding the LA mansion.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," the Homeland Security confirmed the raid in a statement.

Combs settled a lawsuit that was filed last November by his former girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie, who alleged the music icon subjected her beatings and rape.

Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.

Attorney Ben Brafman said Combs “vehemently denies” the allegations and accused Ventura of blackmail.

Combs and Ventura began dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.