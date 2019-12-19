3 Shot, 1 Killed in Rhode Island Shooting: Report

Police said three people were shot, one fatally, at a retirement complex in Westerly, Rhode Island, Thursday, WJAR reported.

State police said the suspect remained at large, according to WJAR.

State and local police responded to Cross Street for the incident, WJAR said. Westerly Public Schools said all schools were under lockdown until further notice and preschool dismissals were delayed.

The names of the people who were shot. At least one was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, WJAR said.

Westerly Hospital's emergency room was also under a lockdown, WJAR reported.

Further details were not immediately available. The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately clear.