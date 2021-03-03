Ronny Jackson

Scathing Report Finds Rep. Jackson Engaged in ‘Inappropriate Conduct' as WH Doctor

The report alleges abusive behavior toward subordinates including sexual harassment

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 12: Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) wears a protective mask while walking through the Canon Tunnel to the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today the House of Representatives plans to vote on Rep. Jamie Raskin's (D-MD) resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing President Trump from office. On Wednesday, House Democrats plan on voting on articles of impeachment.
Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, engaged in "inappropriate conduct" while serving as the top White House physician, according to a Pentagon inspector general report obtained Wednesday by NBC News.

The scathing report, expected to be released later Wednesday, alleges abusive behavior toward subordinates including sexual harassment.

The inspector general's review, first reported by CNN, says Jackson drank alcohol, made sexual comments to subordinates and took the sedative Ambien while working as White House physician. The watchdog also found that Jackson mistreated subordinates and “disparaged, belittled, bullied and humiliated them.”

