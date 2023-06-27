real estate

Look inside Rod Stewart's $70 million extravagant LA mansion

The legendary British rock star is selling his North Beverly Park home.

By Brian Zepeda Vazquez

Iconic rockstar Rod Stewart is selling his LA mansion for $70 million

Attention all luxury home enthusiasts and fans of rock ‘n’ roll royalty: Rod Stewart is parting ways with his lavish North Beverly Park estate, making it available for home buyers willing to shell out $70 million for elegance, comfort and rock star glamor.

The 78-year-old musician remains a legend of classic rock, and the sprawling 13-bedroom mansion reflects his iconic status. Stewart had the 28,500-square-foot home custom designed in the 90s by celebrity-favorite architect Richard Landry, who has built homes for other big names, including Eddie Murphy, Mark Wahlberg, and Tom Brady.

The estate is as equally flamboyant and larger-than-life as the "Maggie May" singer is, with a spectacular yellow exterior, marble fountain, and opulent European-style interiors. According to the listing held by Michelle Oliver from Douglas Elliman, the property features everything from nine bathrooms, a pool, a huge walk-in closet housing Stewart's shoe collection, speakeasy, mini soccer field and more.

Take a look inside.

