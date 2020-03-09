Prince Andrew Has ‘Shut the Door’ on Cooperating in Epstein Probe, Prosecutor says

Prince Andrew has refused to cooperate in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein's network of enablers, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan said Monday, according to NBC News.

"Contrary to Prince Andrew's very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein’s co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed via press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said, adding that his office is "considering its options."

Federal investigators have been trying for months to speak with Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, who has been accused by one alleged victim of sexual abuse.

Epstein, 66, died by suicide in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Prosecutors accused the politically connected financier of preying on dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

