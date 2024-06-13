Bridgeport

Residents evacuated after explosion in Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

Police, a bomb squad and the FBI have responded to an explosion at an apartment building on North Avenue in Bridgeport, tenants have been evacuated and the road is closed.

Firefighters and police responded to 1512 North Ave. at 12:27 a.m. after a report of smoke coming from the third floor and they found damage that appeared to be from an explosion in a hallway outside a third-floor apartment, according to police. 

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

No injuries have been reported, but tenants have been evacuated and a temporary shelter has been set up at an area school. 

The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad and FBI bomb technicians have also responded.  

Police said North Avenue is closed between Oak Street and James.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Bridgeport Police Detective Sergeant Luigi Tucciarone at 203 581-5217O.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us