Watch: Rare False Killer Whales Spotted Off California Coast

Whale watchers in Dana Point, California, got a rare surprise when a pod of false killer whales showed up on the first day of spring.

About 30 false killer whales made a rare appearance near Capt. Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari vessel Sunday.

False killer whales are actually members of the dolphin family, like orcas or pilot whales.

The whale watching crew said false killer whales usually prefer deep, tropical waters.

Stacie Fox | Capt. Dave's Whale Watching

They also were last spotted by the crew a year before, to the day.

"And they came up to all the boats at least once. When they surfaced all together as a pod you not only got the sense of their size, but also the close-knit community they live in. They were always with each other, never alone! It's really interesting that it was a year to the day that we saw what I suspect was this same pod. I hope they mark their calendars for next year!” said Matt Stumpf, the drone operator for Capt. Dave's Dolphin & Whale Watching Safari.