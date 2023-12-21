Raising Cane's wants to expand to 2 other towns in CT. Here's where

A new fast food restaurant coming to Enfield is getting ready to expand to two other locations in the state.

For all of you chicken finger lovers, Raising Cane's is proposing new locations in Milford and Simsbury.

A Milford official told NBC Connecticut that there's a pending regulation change that would lower the amount of parking required for fast food restaurants. The attorneys for Raising Cane's made the proposal, as they're hoping to open a new location in town. The proposed change will be heard on Jan. 16.

Back in July, Raising Cane's expressed interest in building a location on Bushy Hill Road in Simsbury Commons. The town's zoning commission approved a special permit and site plan for the restaurant.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Raising Cane's for more information but has not yet heard back.

The Enfield location is set to open in the coming months. Up until now, the closest locations for folks wanting Raising Cane's has been Boston or New York City.

To see the food options they offer, you can view their menu here.