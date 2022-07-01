R. Kelly

R. Kelly on Suicide Watch for ‘Purely Punitive Reasons,' His Attorney Says

“MDC Brooklyn is being run like a gulag,” his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean said. BOP insists it's committed to "the safety and security of all inmates"

R. Kelly
Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

R. Kelly has been placed on suicide watch for "purely punitive reasons," his attorney said Friday, days after the disgraced R&B superstar was sentenced to 30 years in prison in sex trafficking case.

Jennifer Bonjean said her client's Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment are being violated in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Well-known inmates, including convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, are often put on suicide watch, said Bonjean, who insisted her client wouldn't harm himself.

"MDC Brooklyn is being run like a gulag," Bonjean said. "My partner and I spoke with Mr. Kelly following his sentencing, he expressed that he was mentally fine, was behaving appropriately and was eager to pursue his appeal."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

More R. Kelly Coverage

R. Kelly Jun 29

‘Victory Belongs to the Victims': R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in NYC Federal Sex Trafficking Case

R. Kelly Jun 9

Prosecutors: R. Kelly Should Get at Least 25 Years in Prison

After a nearly three-hour hearing, the R&B singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison over convictions of racketeering and sex trafficking.

This article tagged under:

R. Kelly
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us