Sidney Powell

Powell's Legal Defense: ‘Reasonable People' Wouldn't Believe Her Election Fraud Claims

Powell baselessly claimed votes were illegally switched on Dominion voting machines

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES - NOV 19: Attorney Sidney Powell speaks during a news conference with Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, about lawsuits contesting the results of the presidential election at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., on Thursday Nov. 19, 2020.
Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Ex-Trump attorney Sidney Powell's weekslong campaign to invalidate the results of the 2020 election was not based in fact, her lawyers said Monday.

“No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact,” Powell's attorneys said in a court filing defending her against a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, the manufacturer of the election equipment she claimed was involved in the conspiracy to steal the election.

Powell, who for a time was part of former President Donald Trump's legal team fighting the election results, repeatedly and baselessly claimed that votes were illegally switched on Dominion voting machines.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Sidney PowellDonald Trump2020 Presidential RaceDominion Voting Systems
