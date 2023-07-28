Community grieves loss of pastor struck by Stamford police cruiser as investigation begins

An investigation is underway after a pastor was struck by a police cruiser and died while getting mail outside his Stamford home Wednesday.

Reverend Tommie Jackson, 69, was a beloved member of the community.

He was trying to cross Wire Mill Road in Stamford after retrieving mail from his mailbox around 4:12 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a marked Stamford police patrol vehicle driven by Officer Zachary Lockwood, police said.

Lockwood was on duty, responding to an unrelated crash, and the emergency lights were on when the crash happened in the residential neighborhood near exit 35 on the Merritt Parkway, police said.

The officer tried to maneuver away after taking a curve but hit Jackson. Police said Friday that Lockwood provided medical care to Jackson until medical crews arrived.

Jackson was taken to a hospital after he was hit and later died, according to police.

Lockwood was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

The police department said Lockwood has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department since April 18, 2022.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said Jackson was a pastor at Rehoboth Fellowship Church and Faith Tabernacle Church and the assistant director of the Urban Redevelopment Commission.

On Friday, state police, Stamford police and local officials held a news conference about the impact the death of Reverend Jackson has on the community and the search for answers.

Reverend Jackson was a friend and adviser to many members of the Stamford Police Department.

Stamford Police Chief Timothy Shaw said the community is shaken, they all want answers about what happened and the investigation could take time.

“Reverend Jackson was a vital member of the Stamford community. The entire city feels the impact of his passing. I want to share with the people of Stamford that your department has worked and will continue to work alongside the state police and the state’s attorney’s office to determine what happened on Wednesday afternoon,” Shaw said.

“As we grieve the death of Reverend Jackson, I ask our residents to be patient as the investigation continues,” he said.

He called upon the community to support the Jackson and Lockwood families and the Stamford community as a whole.

Faith leaders said they are praying and hope to get answers about exactly what happened.

“We weren’t there. The only ones that knew what happened was them,” Rev. Dr. Dawn C. Snell, of the Union Baptist Church, said.

“How do you hit an adult that is big and tall and strong and kill them like that?” Pastor Herlene Streeter, of Stamford, said.

Rev. Jackson led a life devoted to faith and public service and served most recently at Rehoboth Fellowship Church.

Deacon David Walker said Jackson kept the church family together during the COVID pandemic.

“We formed a nightly prayer line, which is still going on today,” Walker said.

Rev. Jackson leaves behind his two daughters, Evinn and Erin, and his wife, Doyre, who is a police commissioner in the city.

Anyone who saw the crash or the moments before is asked to contact Detective Corey Clabby at corey.clabby@ct.gov or Detective Ryan Hackett at ryan.hackett@ct.gov.