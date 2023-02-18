Police Say Mother's Fatal 90-Foot Fall From Niagara Falls With Her Son Is Not Believed to Be an Accident

A woman has died and her 5-year-old son is in critical condition after falling 90 feet into a gorge at Niagara Falls this week. Police say the plunge is not believed to be an accident.

New York State Park Police received multiple calls about a woman and a child falling into the gorge in the area of the Cave of the Winds complex, Capt. Chris Rola said during a news conference Monday.

Park police and the Niagara Falls Fire Department traversed more than 300 feet of “dangerous icy terrain” to reach the pair in the gorge and provide lifesaving measures.

Rescuers said the child was stable enough to be carried to a waiting ambulance and transported to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com