Police respond to pro-Palestinian protests at UConn, Yale

Pro-Palestinian protests are continuing at Yale University and the University of Connecticut on Tuesday and police have responded to both schools. UConn officials said police removed tents and tarps at the encampment at the campus in Storrs and to arrest protesters who refused to take down tents and disperse.

It was not immediately clear how many arrests were made at UConn.

The protests have been going on for a couple of weeks and encampments have grown on the campuses.

UConn said the university shared guidelines last week with protest organizers and the university community and some of the people gathering violated the guidelines by putting up tents.

By Monday afternoon, there were around 20, according to the school.

UConn said the group was warned multiple times over a period of days that while they were free to be in the space and exercise their free speech rights, the guidelines needed to be followed and the tents needed to be taken down, but this was ignored.

UConn said police directed them four times on Tuesday morning to remove the tents and disperse, which they ignored. Then, officers entered the site to remove the tents and tarps and to arrest those who refused compliance, according to UConn.

New Haven police said Tuesday morning that they have around 30 officers on the Yale campus and have not made any arrests.

Yale police have also been monitoring the area. No information was immediately available on how many university police officers have responded.

Yale student Chisato Kimura said the group at Yale includes students as well as community members.

She said protesters were awoken at 6 a.m. by Yale officers and police gave them 15 minutes to vacate the encampment or be arrested, so everyone did.

She said they then pushed them back further from the encampment.

Kimura said the Dean of Yale College sent a letter to student marshals on Sunday, warning that they’re in violation of university policy and that disciplinary action, including arrests, could be taken if they don’t vacate Cross Campus where the encampment is set up.

“Yale police has made it very clear that it’s all in the hands of the Yale administration, it’s what Yale administration wants to do, if they want to come to the table in good faith and negotiate,” Kimura said.

Last Monday, police arrested around 60 people who were protesting in a nearby square in New Haven.

“These are anti-war protests, and the administration should understand that anti-war protests are things that students do,” Yale Professor of Philosophy Jason Stanley said.

In a statement, the Slifka Center for Jewish Life at Yale said in part that the campus environment over the last week has crossed the line into open antisemitism.