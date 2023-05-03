Atlanta

Police: One Dead, Multiple Injured in Midtown Atlanta Shooting

The shooting reportedly took place at Northside Hospital in Atlanta

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that one person has died.

Four additional victims have been transported to hospitals to be treated for injuries.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. The location of the shooting reportedly took place in Northside Hospital.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Atlanta police said a gunman, inset, suspected of injuring multiple people in a shooting in midtown Atlanta is still at large, May 3, 2023.
Atlanta Police Department
Atlanta police said a gunman, inset, suspected of injuring multiple people in a shooting in midtown Atlanta is still at large, May 3, 2023.

No suspect was in custody of 1:50 p.m. ET.

"These are photos believed to be of the active shooter," the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a Tweet. "Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of active shooting in Atlanta, May 3, 2023. At least one person died, with three others injured, during a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
Jeff Amy/AP
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of active shooting in Atlanta, May 3, 2023. At least one person died, with three others injured, during a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
Emergency vehicles arrive on W. Peachtree in Atlanta, May 3, 2023. At least one person died, with three others injured, during a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
Jeff Amy/AP
Emergency vehicles arrive on W. Peachtree in Atlanta, May 3, 2023. At least one person died, with three others injured, during a shooting in midtown Atlanta.

Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Atlantashootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us