Police: One Dead, Multiple Injured in Midtown Atlanta Shooting

Police said Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that one person has died.
Four additional victims have been transported to hospitals to be treated for injuries.
The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the active shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. The location of the shooting reportedly took place in Northside Hospital.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
No suspect was in custody of 1:50 p.m. ET.
"These are photos believed to be of the active shooter," the Atlanta Police Department wrote in a Tweet. "Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached."
Police urged anyone in the area to secure their building and shelter in place.