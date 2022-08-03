Police Look for Armed, Dangerous Man Believed to be Involved in Conn. Shooting

Police are looking for a 22-year-old who is believed to be involved in a shooting that happened on May 15 in Middletown.

Officials said the shooting happened inside the Traverse Square housing complex. They're looking for Nahkyn Durazzo, of Middletown.

Police said they have an active felony arrest warrant with a $1.5 million bond for Durazzo in connection with the shooting.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He's considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 860-638-4140. All information will remain confidential.