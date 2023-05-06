Police Investigating Reports of Active Shooter at Texas Outlet Mall

Police are investigating reports of an active shooter at outlet mall in Allen, Texas Saturday, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The shooting was reported at Allen Premium Outlets in the Dallas suburb.

.@ATFDallas ATF personnel are responding to the active shooter incident at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, TX. Allen Police Department is the point of contact and will release more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/ntQXLIK4bs — ATF Dallas (@ATFDallas) May 6, 2023

No further information was readily available as this story is still developing, but police confirm this is an active situation. NBC 5 has crews headed to the scene.

The Allen Police Department posted on its social media accounts to avoid the area until further updates.

Law enforcement is on the scene at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. Please avoid the area until further update. — Allen Police Department (@Allen_Police) May 6, 2023

Please check back and refresh for updates.