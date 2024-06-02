Colorado

Colorado man's silver chain saves his life after bullet lodges in it

The bullet would have been in his neck had the 10-millimeter chain not stopped it, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

By Mirna Alsharif | NBC News

The silver chain
Courtesy of Commerce City Police Department

A man’s silver chain saved his life after a bullet shot at him became lodged in it, according to a Colorado police department.

The chain, about 10 millimeters in width, “is likely the only reason” the unidentified victim of the Tuesday shooting is still alive, the Commerce City Police Department said in a news release. Commerce City is about nine miles north of Denver.

“The .22 caliber bullet was fired during an argument and would have ended up in the victim’s neck had it not instead become lodged in the chain he was wearing,” police said. “As a result he suffered only a puncture wound.” Police did not provide any details about the argument between the victim and the suspect.

The victim’s current condition was not immediately clear Sunday. Police shared pictures of the bloodied chain on Facebook showing the bullet mangled within it.

The suspect in the shooting, whom police did not identify, was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted homicide.

Police said they do not know exactly what material the chain is made of, but it’s likely not pure silver.

“So maybe think twice before you knock a knockoff,” police said. “Just incredible.”

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

