Police charge man and woman after finding dozens of dead dogs at NJ home

A New Jersey man and woman both face child neglect and animal cruelty charges after investigators determined more than 100 dogs died at their home.

On Monday, police responded to a home on the 600 block of Main Street in Evesham Township, New Jersey, for a report of suspected animal cruelty.

A witness told investigators several dogs were at the home that appeared to be sick or malnourished.

Responding officers found more than 30 dead dogs, 14 living dogs and several cats and rabbits inside the property, according to police. A child was also found inside the home and removed due to the unhealthy conditions, investigators said. The child is currently in the care of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection & Permanency (DCP&P).

Police said nine of the living dogs were taken to the Mt. Laurel Animal Hospital with several of them in extremely poor health. One of the dogs was euthanized, officials said.

Investigators later determined as many as 100 dogs died inside the home over time. The homeowners, Rebecca Halbach, 35, and Brandon Leconey, 32, were both arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and animal cruelty.

Leconey was lodged in the Burlington County Jail while Halbach is currently being evaluated at the hospital for an unrelated medical condition, officials said. Halbach will be lodged in jail once she is cleared for incarceration. They will remain in custody pending a detention hearing at the Burlington County Superior Court.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and additional animal cruelty charges will be filed.

Anyone with more information on the investigation, including anyone who provided animals to the suspects, should call the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116. You can also contact the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699 or email mahand@eveshampd.org. You can also send anonymous tips by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.