Police Close Streets While Responding to Possible Hostage Situation in New Haven

Police have responded to an apartment near Dixwell Avenue in New Haven, where they believe a man is holding a woman at gunpoint inside an apartment, police said. Several streets in the area are closed,.

Police said the incident started around 3:30 a.m. and there is a heavy police presence in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street, which is where the apartment is.

New Haven Police SWAT and the hostage negotiation team have responded and are working to resolve what police are calling a domestic-related incident.

Heavy police presence in the area of Dixwell/Henry. Please avoid the area. More details to come — NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) June 4, 2020

Several streets are closed to motorists and pedestrians.

