Frigid Temps Put Strain on Power Grid. You're Being Urged to Conserve Energy

What to Know The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling on people to conserve energy into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts because power plants are having difficulty operating in the freezing cold.

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection issued the emergency call Saturday for conservation system-wide across its 13 state footprint, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

PJM is asking electricity customers to set thermostats lower than usual, if health permits; postpone use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers; and turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

The company that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity through Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, 10 other states and the District of Columbia is calling on people to conserve energy as bitter cold grips the Mid-Atlantic on Christmas Eve.

"PJM is asking consumers to reduce their use of electricity, if health permits, between the hours of 4 a.m. on December 24, 2022 and 10 a.m. on December 25, 2022," PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator for 65 million people, said in a news release.

"We do have some strain on the system," PJM spokeswoman Susan Buehler told NBC10. "We're seeing increased demand because of the frigid temperatures, but we are also seeing power plants -- that we are calling on -- having difficulty managing and turning the systems on because the temperatures are so cold."

Currently, more than 15,000 homes and business are operating with no power: as the strong winter and windy conditions are creating dangerous situations. NBC10's Johnny Archer shows us how crews are working through the bitter cold.

It's possible blackouts could happen.

"There is the possibility that we might have to interrupt electrical service to people," Buehler said.

Pennsylvania-based PJM hopes that it doesn't come to that, but wanted people to be aware of the chance, Buehler said.

"PJM continues to carefully monitor the power supply conditions, PJM said. "It will do everything possible to keep power flowing in the region. If necessary, PJM may take additional steps, such as reducing voltage. PJM is coordinating efforts among generators, power suppliers and local utilities."

PJM thanks customers for their ongoing efforts to conserve electricity, particularly during the holiday season when many are gathering. While PJM will do everything in its power to prevent rotating outages, the risk is real and we ask consumers to continue conservation efforts. — PJM Interconnection (@pjminterconnect) December 24, 2022

Here's what PJM said electricity customers can do to help keep the lights on in your home:

Setting thermostats lower than usual -- if health permits.

Postponing use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers until other

times.

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.

Our regional grid operator is asking the public to conserve electricity through 10:00AM on December 25, 2022 as frigid temps continue.

What you can do:

🔻Set thermostats lower, if health permits

⏲️Postpone use of major appliances

💡 Turn off non-essential lights & appliances https://t.co/9wNfN1O1Fc — NJ Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) (@NJBPU) December 24, 2022

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission repeated PJM’s call for electricity conservation and said people should keep garage doors, doors and windows closed as much as possible, close curtains or blinds to keep heat in and turn down the heat in unused rooms.

Commercial and industrial power users have also been asked to cut back.

The temps are expected to be cold on Christmas, but not as extreme as on Saturday.

PJM territory covers all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

