Capitol Riot

Pelosi Introduces Bill Setting Framework for Jan. 6th Commission

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history," Pelosi said

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday introduced a bill to establish a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol that's heavily weighted toward Democrats after Senate Republicans scuttled a bipartisan deal last month.

"The Select Committee will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault," Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement after the bill was introduced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure such an attack cannot again happen," she said.

U.S. & World

Surfside 9 hours ago

Crews Spend 5th Day Searching for Survivors at Surfside Collapse Site as Death Toll Reaches 11

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Biden Tells Israel President He Won't Tolerate Nuclear Iran

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpNancy Pelosi
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us