Oven fire causes American Airlines flight to divert to Houston

No one was injured in the incident aboard the Boeing 737-800 aircraft

By NBC News

An American Airlines flight from Texas to North Carolina was diverted Sunday afternoon after an oven fire was reported on board. 

Flight 885 diverted to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston due to the “mechanical issue on board,” caused by the oven in the forward galley, the airline said in a statement. 

No one was injured in the incident aboard the Boeing 737-800 aircraft. 

The flight had taken off from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport just before 2 p.m. local time and arrived in Houston just after 3 p.m., according to FlightAware data. 

“The aircraft landed safely and without incident, and taxied to the gate under its own power. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and appreciate our team members for their professionalism,” American Airlines said.

