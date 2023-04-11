Conn. Man Took Video While Driving 133 Miles Per Hour: Police

A Norwalk man took videos of himself driving more than 130 miles per hour and posted them on social media, according to state police.

State police said they learned on March 28 that there were videos on Instagram and Facebook of a Chevrolet going around 133 miles per hour on Route 7 in Norwalk, which has a speed limit of 55 miles per hour.

State police used clues from the 18-second video to identify a suspect.

They said there was a Chevrolet emblem on the steering wheel and a man could be seen in the reflection in the windshield. Based on the time stamp, they believed the video was likely uploaded the day before.

While going through images posted on social media, state police said they saw the same vehicle and the license plate, which led them to a 36-year-old Norwalk man.

Police said the man admitted to driving the vehicle on Route 7 and recording the video on the afternoon of Sunday, March 23.

He has been charged with reckless driving, operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld mobile telephone/electronic device and reckless endangerment in the second degree.

He was held on a court-set $100,000 and arraigned.