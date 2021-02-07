Texas Mom Curates Homeschool Starter Kit to Teach Kids About Black History

A Grand Prairie mother is encouraging families to celebrate and learn about Black history not just for one month, but year-round.

When Addie Fisher first started homeschooling her son, Greyson Fisher, it wasn’t easy to find books about Black history.

“Most homeschool groups are not very diverse and the curriculum that you find online is not diverse,” Fisher said.

That inspired her to create a Black History Month homeschool starter kit and share it on her mommy blog, Tiny Green Earthling. The curated kit includes flashcards and books about Black history written by Black authors.

“I wanted to play off the memes that were popular," Fisher said. "You have the Bernie Sanders starter kit with his coat and mittens. So I just put the things I use with my son year-round for learning about Black history."

Fisher's family is multiracial, and she said the stories start a bigger conversation with 4-year-old Greyson.

“He doesn’t have the same lens that I do after 30-plus years of living on Earth. So he’s just excited about one little thing, but then he learns so much more,” she said.

The starter kit is also a way to learn together as a family year-round.

“This is a valuable way parents can teach their kids about African American history, because that is American history at the end of the day," Fisher said. "It’s all of our history. I hope that they take it as a chance to learn and grow together."