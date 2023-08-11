New Jersey

Two tornadoes hit NJ Thursday, NWS says

Twisters struck Aug. 10, 2023 in Pemberton Township in Burlington County and East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County

By Dan Stamm

Graphics show New Jersey tornadoes.
NBC10

Two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey as a string of severe storms roared through New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said one twister struck the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in Burlington County while the other tornado hit East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County on Aug. 10, 2023.

The weather service expected to reveal details about the tornadoes later on Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

A tornado warning was in effect at one point Thursday afternoon for part of Burlington County.

Check back on this page for details about each twister.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyBurlington County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us