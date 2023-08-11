Two tornadoes touched down in New Jersey as a string of severe storms roared through New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service said one twister struck the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township in Burlington County while the other tornado hit East Greenwich Township in Gloucester County on Aug. 10, 2023.

The weather service expected to reveal details about the tornadoes later on Thursday.

[12:30 PM] Storm survey team has confirmed two tornadoes occurred yesterday. One in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, NJ (Burlington County) and a second one in East Greenwich Township, NJ (Gloucester County). Details will be available later this afternoon. #njwx — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 11, 2023

A tornado warning was in effect at one point Thursday afternoon for part of Burlington County.

Check back on this page for details about each twister.

