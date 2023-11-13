New Jersey

NJ teen girl accused of kidnapping baby boy in Vineland, officials say

Akera Johns, 16, is accused of kidnapping 1-year-old Hakeem Hintzen in Vineland, NJ. They were later spotted in Philadelphia, officials say

By David Chang

A New Jersey teen girl accused of kidnapping a baby boy in Vineland over the weekend was spotted with the child in Philadelphia on Monday, investigators said.

Akera Johns, 16, of Vineland, was initially spotted with 1-year-old Hakeem Hintzen on Saturday, Nov. 11, around 3 p.m. at the Cumberland Family Shelter on Mays Landing Road in Vineland, according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

Johns allegedly refused to return the boy to his mother that day and the teen and child went missing.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Johns was later charged with kidnapping. Investigators said she and Hintzen were later spotted Monday morning at 32nd Street and Susquehanna Avenue in Philadelphia. The U.S. Marshals, Vineland Police and New Jersey State Police continue to search for them.

Hintzen is described as a 1-year-old Black boy with brown eyes and black hair, standing 2-feet tall and weighing 35 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray pants and gray shoes.

U.S. & World

Food & Drink 34 mins ago

Arby's offering meal inspired by ‘Good Burger 2' movie. Here's what it comes with

Google 1 hour ago

Google will start deleting inactive Gmail accounts beginning Dec. 1. Here's how to make sure yours isn't one of them

Johns is described as a Black female with red and black braids, standing 5-foot-10 and weighing 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, black jeans and black and white slides.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4111.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us