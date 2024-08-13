NJ soccer coach accused of distributing sexual images of children

A youth soccer coach is accused of using social media to solicit and distribute sexually explicit images of at least nine children and teens.

A grand jury returned a 30-count indictment against Ryan Gunsauls, 32, of Union Beach, New Jersey, officials announced Tuesday.

Gunsauls is charged with endangering the welfare of a child by manufacturing child sexual abuse material (CSAM), attempted endangering via manufacture of CSAM, distributing obscene materials to a minor, criminal sexual contact and other related offenses.

The investigation began earlier this year when a child accused Gunsauls of using a social media app to solicit and distribute sexually explicit materials with him, officials said. Investigators later determined there were eight additional victims ranging in age from 11 to 17.

Gunsauls was arrested in May and transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution (MCCI). Also in May, a Superior Court Judge granted a motion by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office to keep Gunsauls detained.

If you have any information on the investigation, please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joseph Mason at 1-800-533-7443.